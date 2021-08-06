Kern Public Health reports one new coronavirus death, 308 new cases Friday

Kern County Public Health Services reported one new coronavirus death and 308 confirmed cases Friday.
That brings the count of deaths to 1,428 and the confirmed cases since the pandemic began to 115,077.
Forty delta variant cases have been identified, and there have been 70 alpha variant cases.
Public Health is now updating its numbers each day, Monday through Friday.
Public Health reports that 41,438 people have recovered from the illness, and 68,715 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 14,343 people age 17 and under; 69,456 ages 18 to 49; 20,719 people ages 50 to 64; and 10,435 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 121 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 27 of those are in intensive care.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the vaccine.