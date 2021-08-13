Kern Public Health reports no new coronavirus deaths, 370 new cases Friday

Kern County Public Health Services reported no new coronavirus deaths and 370 new confirmed cases Friday.
That brings the count of deaths to 1,434 and the confirmed cases since the pandemic began to 117,101.
One hundred six delta variant cases have been identified, and there have been 73 alpha variant cases.
Public Health is now updating its numbers each day, Monday through Friday.
Public Health reports that 113,269 people have recovered from the illness, or are presumed to have recovered from the illness.
There are 328,783 fully vaccinated individuals. Of those, there are 192 post-vaccine cases, including 13 post-vaccine hospitalizations. There are 591,868 unvaccinated individuals. Of those, there are 23,177 unvaccinated cases including 1,490 unvaccinated hospitalizations.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 14,726 people age 17 and under; 70,704 ages 18 to 49; 21,704 people ages 50 to 64; and 10,590 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 181 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 31 of those are in intensive care.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the vaccine.