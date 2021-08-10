Kern Public Health reports no new coronavirus deaths, 210 new cases Tuesday

Kern County Public Health Services reported no new coronavirus deaths and 210 new confirmed cases Tuesday.
That brings the count of deaths to 1,429 and the confirmed cases since the pandemic began to 116,120.
Forty delta variant cases have been identified, and there have been 70 alpha variant cases.
Public Health is now updating its numbers each day, Monday through Friday.
Public Health reports that 112,218 people have recovered from the illness, or are presumed to have recovered from the illness.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 14,561people age 17 and under; 70,083 ages 18 to 49; 20,898 people ages 50 to 64; and 10,524 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 176 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 32 of those are in intensive care.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the vaccine.