Kern Public Health reports new strain of coronavirus in the county

The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced Thursday evening that one case of the B.1.1.7. coronavirus variant strain has been detected in Kern County.
According to a news release from the department, the variant strain was first detected in the United Kingdom and has since spread to more than 200 countries. As of March 11, a total of 265 cases of the B.1.1.7. variant have been detected in California.
The Associated Press reported that the B.1.1.7 coronavirus variant is expected to become the most prevalent strain of the novel coronavirus in the United States.
The Kern County Public Health Services Department said that while there is no indication that COVID-19 vaccines or monoclonal antibody treatments are less effective on the new variant, there is evidence that the variant may be more severe.
The department encourages residents to keep taking steps that will limit transmission of the coronavirus, including:
• Wearing a mask when leaving home
• Keeping physical distance of at least six feet
• Washing hands for 20 seconds
• Getting the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as you are eligible.
For more information about variants in California, please visit https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/COVID-Variants.aspx.