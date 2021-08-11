Kern Public Health reports four new coronavirus deaths, 355 new cases Wednesday

Kern County Public Health Services reported four new coronavirus deaths and 355 new confirmed cases Wednesday.
That brings the count of deaths to 1,433 and the confirmed cases since the pandemic began to 116,475.
Forty one delta variant cases have been identified, and there have been 70 alpha variant cases.
Public Health is now updating its numbers each day, Monday through Friday.
Public Health reports that 113,040 people have recovered from the illness, or are presumed to have recovered from the illness.
There are 326,995 fully vaccinated individuals. Of those, there are 184 post-vaccine cases, including 11 post-vaccine hospitalizations. There are 539,656 unvaccinated individuals. Of those, there are 22,569 unvaccinated cases including 1,482 unvaccinated hospitalizations.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 14,626 people age 17 and under; 70,312 ages 18 to 49; 20,934 people ages 50 to 64; and 10,545 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 184 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 35 of those are in intensive care.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the vaccine.