The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported the first human case of West Nile virus in 2020 on Tuesday.
According to the health department, West Nile virus is transmitted by mosquitoes and often spreads during the summer and early fall.
Public health said that while the infection often causes mild symptoms in many people, it can cause severe illness and, in rare instances, death. Symptoms may include fever, headache, body aches, joint pain, nausea, vomiting and sometimes a skin rash.
Severe symptoms can include high fever, neck stiffness and confusion, Kern public health said.
Residents experiencing symptoms or are concerned about West Nile virus should contact their medical provider.
Public health encourages residents to follow these steps to help curtail mosquito breeding sites:
• Remove standing or stagnant water from containers such as flowerpots, fountains, birdbaths, pet bowls and wading pools. Items not traditionally viewed as containers, like gardening tools and toys, can also collect water.
• Clean/scrub containers that collect water weekly to remove any remaining eggs.
• Maintain swimming pools in working condition.
• Stock garden ponds with fish that eat mosquito larvae. Residents should contact their local vector control district for free fish.
• Report areas of mosquito infestation to your local vector control district.
Also, tips to decrease risk of mosquito-transmitted infections:
• Avoid mosquitoes and mosquito-infested areas at all times of the day.
• Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors.
• Apply mosquito repellent to exposed skin when outdoors.
• Ensure doors and windows have screens in good repair to keep mosquitoes out of your home.