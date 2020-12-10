Kern County Public Health Services reported Thursday morning there are 990 new coronavirus cases, and no new deaths.
Kern's totals now stand at 48,401 cases and 463 deaths since the pandemic began.
Public Health reports 19,038 people have recovered from the illness, and 12,945 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 5,870 people up to age 17; 29,764 people ages 18 to 49; 8,622 people ages 50 to 64; 4,127 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 225 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 54 of those are in intensive care units.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
Public Health is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."