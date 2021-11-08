Kern Public Health reports 986 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Kern County Public Health reported 986 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths on Monday.
The update brings the total to 152,418 cases, with 1,706 total deaths, since the pandemic began. A total of 142,141 people have recovered or are presumed to have recovered.
According to state data, 227 people were hospitalized locally with COVID-19 on Sunday, five more patients than the day before. Fifty-five patients were hospitalized in intensive care units on Sunday, eight fewer than the day before.
Since Jan. 21, 95.08 percent of all reported COVID-19 infections have been among the unvaccinated and 95.64 percent of all hospitalizations have been reported in unvaccinated individuals.
Broken down by age, 23,935 people younger than 18 have contracted COVID-19, along with 89,209 people aged 18 to 49, 25,978 people aged 50 to 64 and 13,178 people 65 years and older.
The public can find more data on Kern County Public Health Services' COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents they can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 5 or older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.