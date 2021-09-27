Kern Public Health reports 952 new COVID-19 cases and eight new deaths Monday

Kern County Public Health reported 952 new coronavirus cases and eight new deaths on Monday.
That brings the total number of local cases to 137,884, with 1,540 deaths.
State hospitalization data shows 263 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern County as of Monday, with 74 in intensive care units.
Since Jan. 21, around 98.3 percent of all cases have been reported in unvaccinated individuals, and around 98.2 percent of people admitted to the hospital have been unvaccinated.
Broken down by age, 28,266 people younger than 18 have contracted coronavirus, along with 81,797 people aged 18 to 49, 23,773 people aged 50 to 64 and 11,953 people 65 and older.
The public can find more data on Kern County Public Health Services' COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents they can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.