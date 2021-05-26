Kern Public Health reports 92 new coronavirus cases Wednesday

Kern County Public Health Services reported 92 new confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday, and no new deaths.
That brings the county's case count since the pandemic began to 109,830. There have been 1,385 deaths.
The county reports 39,462 people have recovered from their illness, and 67,750 are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 13,414 people age 17 and under; 66,217 ages 18 to 49; 19,958 people ages 50 to 64; and 10,150 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 24 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and five of those are in intensive care.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the vaccine.