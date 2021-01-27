The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported nine new coronavirus deaths and 643 new cases Wednesday.
That brings Kern's deaths since the pandemic began to 600. There have been 91,762 confirmed cases.
Public Health reports 31,598 people have recovered from their illness, and 29,712 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 10,995 people up to age 17; 55,684 people ages 18 to 49; 16,587 people ages 50 to 64; 8,431 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 358 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 89 of those are in intensive care units.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information, including who falls into particular phases and tiers, and resources. All priority groups within Phase 1a of the COVID-19 Vaccine Schedule are now eligible to be vaccinated in Kern County. And Public Health said Kern County residents age 65 or older are eligible.