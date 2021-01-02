Kern County Public Health Services reported 874 new coronavirus cases Saturday, and no new deaths.
Kern's case count since the pandemic began stands at 70,358, with 512 deaths.
A total of 20,470 people have recovered from their illness, and 13,151 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 8,342 people up to age 17; 43,286 people ages 18 to 49; 12,566 people ages 50 to 64; 6,120 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 379 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern and 78 of those are in intensive care units. The numbers were last updated Thursday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."