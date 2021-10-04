Kern Public Health reports 819 new COVID-19, 6 new deaths from the weekend

Kern County Public Health reported 819 new coronavirus cases and six new deaths from the weekend on Monday.
The update brings the total number of cases in Kern residents to 140,373, with 1,553 deaths since the pandemic began.
State data showed 246 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern County on Sunday, one more patient than the previous day. Eighty of those patients were hospitalized in intensive care units, an increase of four from the previous day.
Since Jan. 21, 97.9 percent of cases have occurred in unvaccinated people, according to Kern Public Health, along with 98 percent of hospitalizations.
The local health department says 373,279 people have been vaccinated in Kern County compared to 547,372 who have not.
Broken down by age, 20,876 people younger than 18 have contracted COVID-19, along with 83,115 people aged between 18 and 49, 24,134 people between the ages of 50 and 64 and 12,148 people over 65.
The public can find more data on Kern County Public Health Services' COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents they can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.