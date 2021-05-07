Kern Public Health reports 81 new coronavirus cases Friday

Kern County Public Health Services reported 81 new confirmed coronavirus cases Friday morning, and no new deaths.
Kern's case count stands at 108,968 since the pandemic began. There have been 1,367 deaths.
Public Health reports that 38,847 people have recovered from the illness, and 67,441 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 13,235 people age 17 and under; 65,710 ages 18 to 49; 19,846 people ages 50 to 64; and 10,086 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 26 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and eight of those are in intensive care.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 16 or older is eligible for the vaccine.