There are 76 new cases of coronavirus, the Kern County Public Health Services Department reported Tuesday morning.
That brings to 2,880 the number of positive cases in the county. The death toll remains at the previously reported 47.
A total of 30,729 tests have come back negative, while the results of 823 are pending.
You can see all available data at kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.