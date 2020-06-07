There are 70 new cases of coronavirus, the Kern County Public Health Services Department reported Sunday morning.
That brings to 2,730 the number of positive cases in the county. The death toll remains at the previously reported 45.
Additionally, the health department reports that 1,815 people have recovered from the illness, while 800 are isolated at home and 60 are hospitalized.
Males make up 48.5 percent of the cases; females are 51.5 percent.
Here is the age breakdown: 267 cases are among those ages 17 and under; 1,515 cases are among those ages 18 to 49; 601 cases are among those ages 50 to 64; and 337 cases are among those ages 65 and older.
A total of 29,323 tests have come back negative, while the results of 816 are pending.
You can see all available data at kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard.
