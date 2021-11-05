Kern Public Health reports 7 new COVID-19 deaths, and 461 new cases Friday

Kern County Public Health reported 461 new coronavirus cases and seven new deaths on Friday.
The update brings the total to 151,432 cases, with 1,706 total deaths, since the pandemic began.
According to state data, 228 people were hospitalized locally with COVID-19 on Thursday, seven fewer patients hospitalized from the day before. Sixty-five patients were hospitalized in intensive care units on Thursday, no change from the day before.
Since Jan. 21, 95.20 percent of all reported COVID-19 infections have been among the unvaccinated and 95.73 percent of all hospitalizations have been reported in unvaccinated individuals.
Broken down by age, 23,651 people younger than 18 have contracted COVID-19, along with 88,744 people aged 18 to 49, 25,836 people aged 50 to 64 and 13,083 people 65 years and older.
The public can find more data on Kern County Public Health Services' COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents they can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.