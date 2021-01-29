The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported seven new coronavirus deaths and 665 new cases Friday.
That brings Kern's deaths since the pandemic began to 616. There have been 92,992 confirmed cases.
Public Health reports 31,966 people have recovered from their illness, and 34,651 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 11,117 people up to age 17; 56,437 people ages 18 to 49; 16,811 people ages 50 to 64; 8,563 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 338 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 83 of those are in intensive care units.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information, including who falls into particular phases and tiers, and resources. All priority groups within Phase 1a of the COVID-19 Vaccine Schedule are now eligible to be vaccinated in Kern County. And Public Health said Kern County residents age 65 or older are eligible.