Kern County Public Health Services reported seven new coronavirus deaths and 522 new cases Wednesday morning.
That brings Kern's total deaths since the pandemic began to 572. There have been 87,240 cases.
Public Health reports that 27,244 people have recovered from their illness and 18,464 are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 10,506 people up to age 17; 53,074 people ages 18 to 49; 15,688 people ages 50 to 64; 7,914 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 403 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 86 of those are in intensive care units.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information, including who falls into particular phases and tiers, and resources. All priority groups within Phase 1a of the COVID-19 Vaccine Schedule are now eligible to be vaccinated in Kern County. And on Wednesday, Public Health said Kern County residents age 65 or older are eligible.