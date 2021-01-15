Kern County Public Health Services reported seven new coronavirus deaths and 1,149 cases Friday morning.
That brings Kern's deaths to 558 since the start of the pandemic. There have been 83,547 confirmed cases.
A total of 24,353 people have recovered from their illness, and 15,703 are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 9,998 people up to age 17; 50,980 people ages 18 to 49; 14,959 people ages 50 to 64; 7,556 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 435 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 80 of those are in intensive care units.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information, including who falls into particular phases and tiers, and resources. On Friday, Public Health said all priority groups within Phase 1a of the COVID-19 Vaccine Schedule are now eligible to be vaccinated in Kern County. Wednesday, it said Kern County residents age 65 or older are eligible.