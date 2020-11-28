Kern County Public Health Services reported 696 new cases of coronavirus Saturday, and no new deaths.
Now Kern's total confirmed cases stands at 41,328 since the pandemic began. There have been 448 deaths.
Public Health reports that 18,365 people have recovered from their illness, and 11,788 are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 4,907 people up to age 17; 25,472 people ages 18 to 49; 7,402 people ages 50 to 64; 3,539 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 143 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 32 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Thursday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.