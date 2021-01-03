Kern County Public Health Services reported 675 new coronavirus cases Sunday, and no new deaths.
The county has had 71,033 positive cases since reporting on the pandemic began. There have been 512 deaths.
Public Health reports 20,490 people have recovered from their illness, and 13,161 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 8,398 people up to age 17; 43,719 people ages 18 to 49; 12,696 people ages 50 to 64; 6,176 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 364 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern and 83 of those are in intensive care units. The numbers were last updated Friday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."