Kern Public Health reports 675 new cases of COVID-19, 5 new deaths Wednesday

The Kern County Department of Public Health Services reported 675 new coronavirus cases and five new deaths Wednesday.
In total, there are 133,282 cases and 1,510 deaths in Kern County since the pandemic began. Since vaccine administration began on Jan. 21, the numbers show, 0.15 percent of cases have been among vaccinated people, with 98.66 percent of the cases among unvaccinated individuals.
Percentages for the number of people hospitalized between vaccinated and unvaccinated groups could not be more stark. The vaccinated account for 0.009 percent of hospitalizations. And 98.12 percent of hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated, according to the Public Health department.
The California State Department of Public Health said as of Monday, there are 336 patients hospitalized in Kern County because of COVID-19. There are 72 patients in the ICU as of Tuesday, according to the state’s data.
The average daily case rate for the last 14 days is 37.61 out of 100,000 residents, according to the Public Health department.
There are 73 cases of the alpha variant, three cases of the beta variant, 171 cases of the delta variant and four cases of the gamma variant in Kern County, but not every COVID test checks for variants. These mutations are labeled as “variants of concern” by the Public Health department.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the vaccine.