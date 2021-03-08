Kern Public Health reports 65 new coronavirus cases Monday

Kern County Public Health Services reported 65 new confirmed coronavirus cases Monday morning, and no new deaths.
Kern has now seen a total of 104,307 cases since the pandemic began. There have been 942 deaths.
Public Health reports 37,013 people have recovered from their illness, and 59,818 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 12,550 up to age 17; 62,955 ages 18 to 49; 19,023 people ages 50 to 64; 9,713 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 112 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 33 of those are in intensive care units.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information, including who falls into particular phases and tiers, and resources.