Kern County Public Health Services reported 608 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, and no new deaths.
The county has had 72,878 positive cases since reporting on the pandemic began. There have been 518 deaths.
Public Health reports 20,841 people have recovered from their illness, and 13,167 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 8,601 people up to age 17; 44,807 people ages 18 to 49; 13,035 people ages 50 to 64; 6,391 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 401 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern and 90 of those are in intensive care units.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."