Kern Public Health reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths, 84 new cases Wednesday

Kern County Public Health Services reported six new coronavirus deaths and 84 new cases Wednesday morning.
That brings the county's count of deaths since the pandemic began to 1,253 and the total cases to 106,239.
Public Health reports 38,039 people have recovered from their illness, and 64,154 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 12,823 up to age 17; 64,065 ages 18 to 49; 19,380 people ages 50 to 64; and 9,899 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 57 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and nine of those are in intensive care units.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information, including who falls into particular phases and tiers, and resources.