Kern Public Health reports 6 new coronavirus deaths, 83 new cases Tuesday

Kern County Public Health Services reported six new coronavirus deaths and 83 new cases Tuesday.
That brings the county's count of deaths since the pandemic began to 1,100, and its case total to 105,625.
Public Health reports 37,788 people have recovered from their illness, and 63,052 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 12,737 up to age 17; 63,710 ages 18 to 49; 19,258 people ages 50 to 64; and 9,850 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 91 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 17 of those are in intensive care units.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information, including who falls into particular phases and tiers, and resources.