Kern Public Health reports 6 new coronavirus deaths, 66 new cases Wednesday

Kern County Public Health Services reported six new coronavirus deaths and 66 new cases Wednesday morning.
That brings Kern's total deaths to 948 since the pandemic began; there have been 104,509 cases.
Public Health reports 37,288 people have recovered from their illness, and 60,115 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 12,582 up to age 17; 63,069 ages 18 to 49; 19,051 people ages 50 to 64; 9,741 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 104 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 33 of those are in intensive care units.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information, including who falls into particular phases and tiers, and resources.