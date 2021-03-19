Kern Public Health reports 6 new coronavirus deaths, 146 cases Friday

Kern County Public Health Services reported six new coronavirus deaths and 146 new cases Friday morning.
That brings Kern's deaths to 1,032 since the pandemic began, according to county data. Total cases are at 105,368 since the pandemic started a year ago.
Public Health reports 37,694 people have recovered from their illness, and 61,914 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 12,696 up to age 17; 63,562 ages 18 to 49; 19,212 people ages 50 to 64; 9,829 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 97 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 20 of those are in intensive care units.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information, including who falls into particular phases and tiers, and resources.