Kern Public Health reports 533 new coronavirus cases, 3 new deaths Friday

Kern County Public Health Services reported 533 new confirmed coronavirus cases Friday, and three new deaths.
That brings the total number of cases in Kern County to 139,554, with 1,547 total deaths.
Public Health reports that 126,900 people have recovered from their illness, or are presumed to have recovered.
There were 238 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern County as of Thursday, according to state data. Seventy-seven of those patients were being cared for in intensive care units.
Since Jan. 21, around 98.2 percent of all hospitalizations have occurred in unvaccinated people, and 98.1 percent of all cases are in unvaccinated people.
The county numbers state there are 368,3636 fully vaccinated people in Kern County, and 552,288 people are unvaccinated.
Broken down by age, there have been 20,722 COVID-19 cases reported in people younger than 18, along with 82,656 cases reported in people aged 18 to 49, 24,000 cases reported in people between the ages of 50 and 64, and 12,077 cases in people 65 and older.
The public can find more data on Kern County Public Health Services' COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents they can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.