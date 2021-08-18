Kern Public Health reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths, 434 new cases

The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 434 new cases of coronavirus and five new deaths Wednesday.
There have been 118,794 cases and 1,441 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Recovered residents, or presumed recovered, include 113,703 individuals, according to Public Health.
There are 588,122 unvaccinated individuals in Kern County, Public Health reports. Of these, 24,876 people have tested positive for COVID-19. There are 332,529 fully vaccinated people in Kern County and 204 of them have tested positive for COVID-19. Since the start of vaccination administration, the department said 0.06 percent of residents tested positive who were vaccinated and 99.19 percent of cases are among individuals who are unvaccinated.
There have been 13 hospitalizations for fully vaccinated individuals and 1,498 hospitalizations for unvaccinated people since people could start being fully vaccinated in January. The department said 0.004 percent of cases resulting in hospitalization are found among the vaccinated. Unvaccinated individuals make up 99.14 percent of cases that need hospitalization since vaccine administration began in January.
The number of known delta variant cases is 111, the same as Tuesday. The total number of delta variant cases is unknown because the state does not check every COVID-19 test to look for a variant. There are 73 confirmed cases of the alpha variant, three cases of the beta variant and four cases of the gamma variant, Public Health reports. This number remains unchanged from the statistics reported Tuesday.
Reported cases for individuals ages 0 to 17 are 15,069. Cases for the age bracket 18 to 49 are 71,729. Cases for people from 50 to 64 years are 21,237. For people aged over 65, there are 10,700.
The 14-day case rate has increased since last reported Tuesday; the average daily case rate in residents per 100,000 cases is 27.18. On Tuesday, the reported 14-day case rate was 26.4, according to public health department.
The California Department of Public Health said 192 patients in Kern County were hospitalized as of Monday.
About 63.7 percent of Californians have been partially vaccinated and 44.6 percent of Kern County residents have been partially vaccinated, according to the LA Times.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the vaccine.