Kern Public Health reports 5 new coronavirus deaths, 77 cases Tuesday

Kern County Public Health Services reported five new coronavirus deaths and 77 new cases Tuesday morning.
That brings Kern's deaths to 993 since the pandemic began. Total cases are at 105,020 since the pandemic started a year ago.
Public Health reports 37,570 people have recovered from their illness, and 61,600 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 12,649 up to age 17; 63,366 ages 18 to 49; 19,142 people ages 50 to 64; 9,794 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 98 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 27 of those are in intensive care units.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information, including who falls into particular phases and tiers, and resources.