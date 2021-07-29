Kern Public Health reports 5 new coronavirus deaths, 138 new cases Thursday

Kern County Public Health Services reported five new confirmed coronavirus deaths Thursday, and 138 new cases.
That brings the county's deaths since the pandemic began to 1,425, and the cases to 113,071.
Thirty-seven delta variant cases have been identified.
Public Health is now updating its numbers each day, Monday through Friday.
Public Health reports that 41,121 people have recovered from the illness, and 68,586 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 14,023 people age 17 and under; 68,269 ages 18 to 49; 20,420 people ages 50 to 64; and 10,316 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 82 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 16 of those are in intensive care.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the vaccine.