Kern Public Health reports 49 new coronavirus cases Tuesday

Kern County Public Health Services reported 49 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, and no new deaths.
That brings the county's case count since the pandemic began to 109,101 cases. There have been 1,373 deaths.
Public Health reports that 38,907 people have recovered from the illness, and 67,533 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 13,264 people age 17 and under; 65,776 ages 18 to 49; 19,867 people ages 50 to 64; and 10,104 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 35 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and nine of those are in intensive care.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 16 or older is eligible for the vaccine.