Kern Public Health reports 483 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths on Friday

Kern County Public Health reported 483 new coronavirus cases and two new deaths on Friday.
The update brings the total to 148,990 total cases, with 1,669 total deaths since the pandemic began.
According to state data, 227 people were hospitalized locally with COVID-19 as of Thursday, a decrease of nine from the day before. Sixty-three patients were hospitalized in intensive care units, 10 fewer than the day before.
Since Jan. 21, 95.9 percent of all reported COVID-19 infections have been among the unvaccinated and 96.8 percent of all hospitalizations have been reported in unvaccinated individuals.
Broken down by age, 23,043 people younger than 18 have contracted COVID-19, along with 87,521 people aged 18 to 49, 25,435 people aged 50 to 64 and 12,875 people 65 years and older.
The public can find more data on Kern County Public Health Services' COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents they can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.