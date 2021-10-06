Kern Public Health reports 453 new COVID cases, 6 new deaths on Thursday

Kern County Public Health reported 453 new coronavirus cases and six new deaths on Wednesday.
The update brings the total number of local cases to 141,102, with 1,566 total deaths since the pandemic began.
As of Tuesday, there were 245 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern County, two fewer than the day before. Eighty patients were hospitalized in intensive care units, four more than the day before.
Since Jan. 21, around 97.9 percent of all coronavirus cases have occurred in people who are unvaccinated. Similarly, 98 percent of all hospitalizations have taken place in unvaccinated people.
Broken down by age, 21,066 people under the age of 18 have contracted COVID-19, along with 83,490 people between the ages of 18 to 49, 24,238 people between the ages of 50 to 64 and 12,205 people over the age of 65.
The public can find more data on Kern County Public Health Services' COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents they can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.