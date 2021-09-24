Kern Public Health reports 438 new COVID cases, with no new deaths

The Kern County Public Health Services Department on Friday reported 438 new coronavirus cases, with no new deaths.
That brings the total number of county residents who have contracted COVID-19 to 136,932, with 1,532 total deaths.
The state COVID-19 website reported 282 coronavirus hospitalizations in Kern County, with 75 patients in the intensive care unit
Since Jan. 21, 0.2 percent of the county's fully vaccinated residents have tested positive for the virus, while 0.009 percent have been hospitalized. Concurrently, 98.3 percent of all COVID-19 cases have been among the unvaccinated, along with 98.2 percent of hospitalizations.
Broken down by age, 20,036 residents under 18 have tested positive, followed by 81,281 people aged 18 to 49, 23,637 people 50 to 64, and 11,882 people aged 65 and older.
The public can find more data on Kern County Public Health Services' COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents they can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.