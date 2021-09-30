Kern Public Health reports 406 new COVID-19 cases, four new deaths on Thursday

Kern County Public Health reported 406 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, with four new deaths.
That brings the total number of cases in Kern County up to 139,021, with 1,544 total deaths.
There were 237 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern County as of Wednesday, 11 fewer than the day before, according to state data. Seventy-four of those patients were being cared for in intensive care units, the data said, three fewer than the previous day.
Since Jan. 21, around 98.2 percent of all cases and hospitalizations have occurred in unvaccinated people.
Broken down by age, there have been 20,575 COVID-19 cases reported in people younger than 18, 82,388 cases reported in people aged 18 to 49, 23,925 cases reported in people between the ages of 50 and 64, and 12,038 cases in people 65 and older.
The public can find more data on Kern County Public Health Services' COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents they can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.