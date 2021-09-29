Kern Public Health reports 382 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, no new deaths

Kern County Public Health reported 382 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, with no new deaths.
That brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 125,618, with 1,540 deaths since the pandemic began.
There were 248 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in as of Tuesday, 17 fewer than the day before, according to state data. Seventy-seven of those patients were being cared for in intensive care units, the same number as the day before.
Since Jan. 21, 98.2 percent of all COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have occurred in people who are unvaccinated.
Broken down by age, 20,497 cases have occurred in people under 18, while 82,135 cases have occurred in people aged 18 to 49, 23,872 cases have occurred in people aged 50 to 64, and 12,016 cases have occurred in people 65 and older.
The public can find more data on Kern County Public Health Services' COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents they can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.