Kern County Public Health Services reported 354 new coronavirus cases Monday morning, and no new deaths.
Kern's total cases since the pandemic began stands at 94,467. There have been 624 deaths.
Public Health reports 32,229 people have recovered from their illness, and 36,506 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 11,299 people up to age 17; 57,285 people ages 18 to 49; 17,103 people ages 50 to 64; 8,721 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 293 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 75 of those are in intensive care units.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information, including who falls into particular phases and tiers, and resources. All priority groups within Phase 1a of the COVID-19 Vaccine Schedule are now eligible to be vaccinated in Kern County, as are those age 65 and older.