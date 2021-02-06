Kern County Public Health Services reported 348 new coronavirus cases and one new death Saturday morning.
That brings Kern's total cases to 96,862 since the pandemic began. There have been 659 deaths.
Public Health reports that 32,886 people have recovered from their illness, and 40,887 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 11,596 up to age 17; 58,664 people ages 18 to 49; 17,546 people ages 50 to 64; 8,991 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 259 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 60 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Thursday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information, including who falls into particular phases and tiers, and resources. All priority groups within Phase 1a of the COVID-19 Vaccine Schedule are now eligible to be vaccinated in Kern County, as are those age 65 and older.