The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported three new coronavirus deaths and 54 new cases Tuesday morning.
There are now a total of 413 deaths and 33,551 confirmed cases since reporting on the virus began in mid-March.
The county reports 16,995 people have recovered from their illness.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 3,842 people up to age 17; 20,805 people ages 18 to 49; 6,016 people ages 50 to 64; 2,882 ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 55 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 17 of those are in intensive care units.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.