The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 291 new COVID-19 cases Thursday morning.
The health department has reported 21,734 cases since the first was announced March 13. There have been 152 local COVID-19 fatalities during that time, according to county data.
The data shows 6,109 individuals have recovered from coronavirus while 15,197 are recuperating at home.
State records show 212 COVID-19 patients currently being treated at Kern County hospitals, with 66 in the ICU.
