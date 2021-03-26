Kern Public Health reports 28 new coronavirus deaths, 44 new cases Friday

Kern County Public Health Services reported 28 new coronavirus deaths and 44 new cases Friday.
That brings the county's count of deaths since the pandemic began to 1,167, and its case total to 105,912.
Public Health reports 37,889 people have recovered from their illness, and 63,526 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 12,790 up to age 17; 63,869 ages 18 to 49; 19,308 people ages 50 to 64; and 9,875 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 74 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 17 of those are in intensive care units.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information, including who falls into particular phases and tiers, and resources.