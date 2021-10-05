Kern Public Health reports 276 new COVID-19 cases, seven new deaths on Tuesday

Kern County Public Health reported 276 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, with seven new deaths.
The update brings the total number of local cases to 140,649, with 1,560 total deaths since the pandemic began.
Over the last 14 days, an average of 26.8 people have contracted COVID-19 per 100,000 residents each day.
As of Monday, there were 247 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern County, one more than the previous day. Seventy-six of those patients were hospitalized in intensive care units, four less than the day before, according to state data.
Since Jan. 21, 97.9 percent of all cases have been found in unvaccinated people, and 98 percent of hospitalizations have been among the unvaccinated.
A total of 802,157 vaccine doses have been distributed in Kern County. A total of 381,104 — or 51 percent — of the county’s eligible population has received the vaccine.
Kern Public Health is holding a vaccination clinic at the Kern County Fairgrounds from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Oct. 12. Pfizer vaccines will be offered at the clinic for those over the age of 12.
Walk-ins will be welcomed, but appointments can be made at myturn.ca.gov.
Broken down by age, 20,957 cases have occurred in people younger than 18, while 83,250 cases have occurred in individuals between 18 and 49, 24,171 cases have occurred in those 50 to 64 and 12,170 cases have occurred in those 65 and older.
The public can find more data on Kern County Public Health Services' COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents they can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.