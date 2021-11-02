Kern Public Health reports 271 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths on Tuesday

Kern County Public Health reported 271 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths on Tuesday.
The update brings the total to 150,230 cases, with 1,673 total deaths, since the pandemic began.
According to state data, 226 people were hospitalized locally with COVID-19 as of Monday, the same as the day before. Sixty-one patients were hospitalized in intensive care units, five more than the day before.
Since Jan. 21, 95.87 percent of all reported COVID-19 infections have been among the unvaccinated and 96.52 percent of all hospitalizations have been reported in unvaccinated individuals.
Broken down by age, 23,330 people younger than 18 have contracted COVID-19, along with 88,164 people aged 18 to 49, 25,630 people aged 50 to 64 and 12,989 people 65 years and older.
The public can find more data on Kern County Public Health Services' COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents they can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.