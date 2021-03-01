Kern County Public Health Services announced 26 new coronavirus deaths and 127 new confirmed coronavirus cases Monday.
That brings Kern's total deaths since the pandemic began to 877, and the cases to 103,422.
Public Heath reports 36,821 people have recovered from the illness, and 57,857 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 12,424 up to age 17; 62,425 ages 18 to 49; 18,866 people ages 50 to 64; 9,641 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 148 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 46 of those are in intensive care units.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information, including who falls into particular phases and tiers, and resources.