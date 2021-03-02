Kern County Public Health Services announced 25 new coronavirus deaths and 200 new confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday.
That brings Kern's total deaths since the pandemic began to 902, and the cases to 103,622.
Public Health reports 36,875 people have recovered from the illness, and 58,427 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 12,462 up to age 17; 62,537 ages 18 to 49; 18,902 people ages 50 to 64; 9,655 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 143 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 42 of those are in intensive care units.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information, including who falls into particular phases and tiers, and resources.