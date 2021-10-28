Kern Public Health reports 246 new COVID cases, 10 new deaths Thursday

Kern County Public Health reported 246 new coronavirus cases and 10 new deaths on Thursday.
The update brings the total number of COVID-19 cases among Kern County residents to 148,507, with 1,667 deaths.
According to state data, 236 people were hospitalized with the virus as of Wednesday, an increase of eight from the day before. Seventy-three patients were hospitalized in intensive care units, an increase of two from the previous day.
Since Jan. 21, 96.08 percent of all coronavirus infections have occurred in unvaccinated individuals. Additionally, 96.98 percent of all hospitalizations have been reported among the unvaccinated.
Broken down by age, 22,941 people ages infant to 17 have contracted COVID-19, along with 87,258 people aged 18 to 49, 25,361 people aged 50 to 64 and 12,832 aged 65 and older.
The public can find more data on Kern County Public Health Services' COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents they can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.