Kern Public Health reports 24 new coronavirus cases Sunday

Kern County Public Health Services reported 24 new confirmed coronavirus cases Sunday, and no new deaths.
That brings the county's case count since the pandemic began to 109,654. There have been 1,383 deaths.
The county reports 39,300 people have recovered from their illness, and 67,537 are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 13,383 people age 17 and under; 66,104 ages 18 to 49; 19,935 people ages 50 to 64; and 10,141 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 20 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and five of those are in intensive care.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the vaccine.